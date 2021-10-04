Adhera Receives European Patent Covering MLR-1019 and Derivatives for Treating Dyskinesias

Baton Rouge, LA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that a new European patent has been issued for MLR-1019 (armesocarb), a drug licensed by the Company from Melior Discovery (“Melior”) company Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC (“Melior 2”). Melior has received notice from the European Patent Office that the patent, titled, “Methods of Treating Dyskinesia and Related Disorders,” passed the required period without any opposition being filed, triggering the issuance of the patent.

“Given that our development plans for MLR-1019 begin in Eastern Europe, the new patent is particularly timely as part of a robust patent portfolio protecting the intellectual property,” commented Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Therapeutics. “Dyskinesias have a negative impact both functionally and socially on most Parkinson’s patients, causing embarrassment while inhibiting their ability for daily tasks, including writing, dressing, and eating. We certainly hope that MLR-1019 can one day provide some relief to this debilitating disease.”

Adhera will develop MLR-1019 as a new class of drug for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, as the only drug candidate designed to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. Based upon previous work conducted by Melior 2, a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Adhera intends to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in an Eastern European jurisdiction where mesocarb still has marketing registration. The Company will undertake a parallel process in the U.S. with Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Adhera believes that the comprehensive historical data in combination with new data from clinical trials in Europe will facilitate an accelerated development pathway in the U.S.