Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for October

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for October.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Originals

Vince. Carter: Legacy (October 1st), This all-access documentary honors eight-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Vince Carter, while exploring the complex emotions of his farewell season. See the transformation of the NBA’s longest career athlete who was first known for highlight-reel dunks and now leaves behind a legacy unlike any other player who came before him. Features interviews with Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Dominique Wilkins, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The Green Wave (October 21st), When Summerville High's basketball coach, a dedicated local firefighter, dies in a catastrophic blaze, his players struggle to process their grief while keeping the team intact. In this incredible true story, follow Coach Mulkey's team as they fight to win the state trophy for their fallen hero.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

Bokeh (October 1st), On a romantic getaway to Iceland, a young American couple (Maika Monroe, Matt O’Leary) wakes up one morning to discover every person on earth has disappeared. Their struggle to survive and to reconcile the mysterious event leads them to reconsider everything they know about themselves and the world.

Cold Light of Day (October 1st), Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver, and Henry Cavill star in this pulse-pounding thriller about a man who’s plunged into an intergovernmental web of lies and secrets after his family is kidnapped. To get his family back alive, he must evade deadly secret agents and recover a mysterious briefcase.

