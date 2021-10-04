NCCN Meeting on Blood Cancers Empowers Interprofessional Care Teams

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) will conduct a three-day, live virtual congress October 14-16, 2021 addressing the latest in therapeutic advances, updates to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines), and treatment debates across the broad spectrum of blood cancers. Incorporating interactive polling and moderator-facilitated Q&A sessions, the NCCN Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies is designed to meet the needs of the full interprofessional care team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other health care professionals who manage the care of patients with hematologic malignancies.

The NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies ( #NCCNhem21 ) will provide the latest evidence and expert consensus on emerging practices and issues in blood cancer treatment, online October 14-16, 2021.

Additionally, NCCN will host the NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum: Advancing Oncology Nursing in Hematologic Malignancies, on Friday, October 8, 2021 to provide nurses with comprehensive and clinically relevant information to optimize care for patients with blood cancers.

"In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's congress will again be presented in a virtual format through both live and on-demand webcasts," said Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and congress co-chair. "While we prefer face-to-face interactions, we are gratified that we can still deliver a valuable interactive experience that helps maintain the high quality of patient care across the country—and the globe."

"The NCCN Annual Congress for hematologic malignancies provides a platform for leading experts to share and debate the latest evidence and practice recommendations for patient management," said event co-chair Ranjana H. Advani, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute. "Our hope is that clinicians who attend will be better equipped to put novel therapies and treatment guidelines into practice."

Interactive Virtual Conference

The NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies will focus on the current standards of hematologic oncology care as well as key updates to the NCCN Guidelines. Presentations will include treatment updates and patient case studies on: