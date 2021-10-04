checkAd

NCCN Meeting on Blood Cancers Empowers Interprofessional Care Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:21  |  38   |   |   

The NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies ( #NCCNhem21 ) will provide the latest evidence and expert consensus on emerging practices and issues in blood cancer treatment, online October 14-16, 2021.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) will conduct a three-day, live virtual congress October 14-16, 2021 addressing the latest in therapeutic advances, updates to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines), and treatment debates across the broad spectrum of blood cancers. Incorporating interactive polling and moderator-facilitated Q&A sessions, the NCCN Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies is designed to meet the needs of the full interprofessional care team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other health care professionals who manage the care of patients with hematologic malignancies.

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

Additionally, NCCN will host the NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum: Advancing Oncology Nursing in Hematologic Malignancies, on Friday, October 8, 2021 to provide nurses with comprehensive and clinically relevant information to optimize care for patients with blood cancers.

"In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's congress will again be presented in a virtual format through both live and on-demand webcasts," said Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and congress co-chair. "While we prefer face-to-face interactions, we are gratified that we can still deliver a valuable interactive experience that helps maintain the high quality of patient care across the country—and the globe." 

"The NCCN Annual Congress for hematologic malignancies provides a platform for leading experts to share and debate the latest evidence and practice recommendations for patient management," said event co-chair Ranjana H. Advani, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute. "Our hope is that clinicians who attend will be better equipped to put novel therapies and treatment guidelines into practice."

Interactive Virtual Conference
The NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies will focus on the current standards of hematologic oncology care as well as key updates to the NCCN Guidelines. Presentations will include treatment updates and patient case studies on:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCCN Meeting on Blood Cancers Empowers Interprofessional Care Teams The NCCN 2021 Virtual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies ( #NCCNhem21 ) will provide the latest evidence and expert consensus on emerging practices and issues in blood cancer treatment, online October 14-16, 2021. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 4, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale