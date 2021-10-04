Evercel Reminds Shareholders of Their Final Chance to Vote Ahead of the Annual Meeting

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today sent the following letter to shareholders from its Board of Directors in advance of its Annual Meeting on October 7, 2021, urging them to vote on the WHITE proxy card in support of the Board’s two unopposed candidates, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin. The text of the letter is below:

Evercel’s Annual Meeting is just days away and time is running out for you to make your voice heard. This is your final opportunity to vote on the WHITE card at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting. Please return the enclosed official WHITE Evercel proxy card to vote at the upcoming annual meeting. You can also use the instructions on your card to cast your vote online or by calling the toll-free voting line.

Evercel’s current leadership has numerous initiatives under way that we believe will drive meaningful share price appreciation and propel Evercel into an exciting and promising future. We believe shareholders should continue to move forward on a path of value creation and support the Board’s nominees, Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin, on the WHITE card. But even if you do not support the Company’s nominees, you can make your voice heard by voting against them on the WHITE card.

Do not be fooled by former Chairman Jim Gerson’s misleading statements in his campaign to pack the Board with additional directors who are loyal to him, which we believe will lead to value destruction and the potential departure of management, leaving Evercel with no path forward to source or manage new investments. AMAZINGLY, in his latest communication, Mr. Gerson claims he does not seek to remove the current CEO, despite his relentless array of criticism. This highly dubious claim demonstrates that Mr. Gerson will say ANYTHING to get your vote and simply cannot be believed. Further – even if he were telling the truth – Mr. Gerson’s proposal that you vote for a sharply divided board and management team makes no sense and clearly is NOT a recipe for value creation at Evercel. Shareholders should not let that happen and VOTE THE WHITE CARD FOR THE COMPANY’S NOMINEES!