AIM ImmunoTech Provides Clinical Updates on Planned Phase 2 Study of Ampligen in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Finalizes and reports Phase 2 study protocol

Expects to submit IND and apply for Fast Track Status with the FDA by October 18, 2021

Selects the Buffett Cancer Center and Erasmus MC as primary study sites

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has finalized the protocol for a planned Phase 2 study of the company’s drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer. The company expects to submit both an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an application for Fast Track status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) no later than October 18, 2021.

Amarex Clinical Research will manage the AIM-sponsored study. The Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Erasmus MC in The Netherlands are expected to be the primary study sites, although additional sites are expected to participate.

AIM’s Pancreatic Cancer Research

The new proposed study is based on statistically significant clinical data in an early-access program where 27 subjects were treated at Erasmus MC in The Netherlands. The overall survival of the Ampligen-treated cohort was 19.2 months from the start of FOLFIRINOX, compared to 12.5 months in the historical control group. This increase of 6.7 months in the Ampligen-treated group was clinically and statistically significant. Additionally, several subjects are still alive more than three years later. These detailed data were filed with and supported the recent approval of orphan drug status for Ampligen by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. These detailed data will also be a component of the upcoming Phase 2 IND submission and a justification for the Fast Track application.

Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, and his team at Erasmus MC intend to publish a detailed clinical report on their results in a peer-reviewed journal no later than January 2022. AIM will publicly release the detailed data and analysis at that time.

Overview of the Planned AMP-270 Study

The planned AMP-270 clinical trial will be a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen when added to SOC (standard of care) versus SOC alone for subjects with advanced pancreatic carcinoma recently treated with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. There will be two parallel arms and approximately 250 eligible subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive either 1) Ampligen alone or Ampligen combined with SOC, or 2) SOC alone.

