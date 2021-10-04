Cinedigm Raises the Curtain On the New Fandor

Premiere Streaming Destination For Cinephiles Prepares To Launch New Look, New Exclusive Premieres And A New Viewer ExperienceLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) , the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the evolution of its pioneering streaming service Fandor , named the "Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal, has begun.

The new-look Fandor will come with a wider footprint and with hundreds of new acquisitions from an array of rights holders and film distributors. Subscribers will have access to over a thousand hours of independent titles, including exclusive acquisitions from international film festivals and acclaimed titles from existing partners and key providers. The updated platform features a brand-new design and an intuitive user-experience, with a continuous refresh of independent titles each month - all designed to create the ultimate celebration of Cinephile culture.

"With over a decade of experience in streaming independent cinema, we are proud to bring new life to a service so dedicated to independent filmmakers and the incredible films they create," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor. "We are confident audiences will enjoy the thousands of hours of exceptional films we have carefully curated, ranging from arthouse, to grindhouse, film noir, blaxploitation, comedy, drama, LGBTQ+, J-Horror, and everything in between. With the relaunch of Fandor, the message to cinephiles is 'films' not 'content.'"

Originally launched at South by Southwest® in 2011, Fandor served as a pioneer in the elevation of independent film, both through its industry-leading independent streaming platform as well as through written and video editorial pieces.

Tapping into the $4.8 billion-dollar global market for independent film, the updated Fandor platform leverages Cinedigm's innovative Matchpoint technology. This allows the service to easily and quickly deliver film and episodic titles through the industry-leading delivery system, providing the opportunity to significantly scale its offerings on the updated service.

Launching alongside the Fandor service will be Keyframe, Fandor's digital editorial publication dedicated to the written and video exploration of independent cinema. Composed of articles, interviews, reviews, and video essays, the return of Keyframe serves as a highly anticipated community for filmmakers, writers, and film enthusiasts. Keyframe will represent one of many key initiatives by Fandor to dramatically increase its volume of original offerings. This includes editorial deep dives and tributes, such as a recent celebration of the work of director Werner Herzog, as well as monthly hand-picked featured playlists available on the Fandor service.