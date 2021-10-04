MassRoots, Inc. To Present At Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTCPink: MSRT) announced today that Danny Meeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, Inc., will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

MassRoots recently closed its acquisition of Empire Services, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $23.6 million. The Company now operates 10 metal recycling facilities across Virginia and North Carolina and generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.