MassRoots, Inc. To Present At Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference
MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTCPink: MSRT) announced today that Danny Meeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, Inc., will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.
MassRoots recently closed its acquisition of Empire Services, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $23.6 million. The Company now operates 10 metal recycling facilities across Virginia and North Carolina and generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.
In the coming weeks, the Company intends to apply to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American Market, which MassRoots believes would result in a significant increase in visibility, liquidity, and institutional interest for its stock.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSRT), through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of 10 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. Empire was founded in 2002 and has approximately 65 employees as of October 2021.
About Dawson James Securities
Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.
