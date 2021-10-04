checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2021 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI
529900PILNXTORHT0T83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.26 EUR 1356.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2600 EUR 1356.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: CPU Softwarehouse AG
August-Wessels-Straße 23
86156 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.cpu-ag.com

 
