IMAC Holdings Expands into Louisiana with Baton Rouge Orthopedic Business

Allen Johnston, M.D. Joins IMAC as a Medical Director,

Expanding Company’s Footprint, Expertise in Sports Medicine

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments, today announces its expansion into Louisiana with the acquisition of the Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute (LOSI), located in Baton Rouge.

LOSI is a practice management company serving the Baton Rouge community since 1988. LOSI’s founder, Allen Johnston, M.D., will continue to see patients at 1940 O’Neal Lane and join IMAC as a Medical Director, expanding the company’s in-house expertise in orthopedic and sports medicine. Dr. Johnston graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1979 and specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and Orthopedic Trauma Surgery.

LOSI was acquired on October 1, 2021, for an undisclosed combination of cash and common stock, consistent with IMAC historical transaction multiples.

“We are very pleased to further expand IMAC’s growing footprint into Louisiana where Dr. Allen Johnston and his practice at the Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute represent the perfect blend of capabilities, patient coverage and service excellence to complement IMAC’s service offerings,” stated Jeff Ervin, IMAC’s CEO. “This partnership and Dr. Johnston’s new role as Medical Director are a testament to the continued execution on our model to grow IMAC with outpatient clinics that have compelling fundamentals and growth opportunities. We strongly believe in the value that IMAC provides to its clients, and we embrace the opportunity to extend that value to a new set of orthopedic patients who we believe can benefit from our approach to movement-restricting conditions.”

The center will join other IMAC Centers which access IMAC’s acute injury service line providing physicians, lawyers, and referral sources a toll-free hotline for around-the-clock access to schedule patients with acute sports, accident, and work-related injuries. This enables early and appropriate assessment of acute injuries for proper medical management.

“I’m very energized and enthusiastic about LOSI partnering with IMAC for continuing exceptional care in Baton Rouge. I am excited to share my experience with the other medical directors at IMAC to collaborate and execute growth initiatives for the company,” added Dr. Johnston.

