Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos

Spanish merchants will be able to fulfill their Wish orders through Correos’ order management solution, Soluciones. They will also gain access to Wish’s merchant dashboard, where they can track their performance metrics, inventory, advertising and customer communications, as well as benefit from data intelligence and optimization tools to help drive greater success.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, has today announced a partnership with the state-owned Spanish carrier, Correos. The deal will help Spanish merchants process their orders quickly and efficiently within a fully trackable system that is designed to optimize the customer experience.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the world’s largest and most respected logistics companies to expand our presence in Spain. Spanish merchants have a lot to offer, particularly when it comes to high-quality toys and electronics,” said Alan Small, Senior Business Development Manager for Wish in Europe. “This partnership aligns closely with our goal of working with more local suppliers on a global scale.”

Spanish merchants wishing to learn more about the integration should reach out to Correos’ Soluciones team via soluciones.digitales@correos.com or to Wish directly via merchant-support@wish.com.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global e-commerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook, priorities, strategic direction, expectations regarding partnerships, and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report for 2020 on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 filed on August 12, 2021, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

