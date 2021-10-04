Low manpower cost & operational time, improvement in efficiency, and better transport infrastructure and security system as compared to existing ones drive the global passenger ticket vending machine market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market by Component (Hardware, and Software), Input Type (Smart Card, Near Field Communications, and Others), and Application (Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Bus Stations, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global passenger ticket vending machine industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.11 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.