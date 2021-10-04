Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market by Component (Hardware, and Software), Input Type (Smart Card, Near Field Communications, and Others), and Application (Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Bus Stations, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global passenger ticket vending machine industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.11 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Less manpower cost & operational time, enhanced efficiency, and improved transport infrastructure and security system drive the growth of the global passenger ticket vending machine market. However, high cost of operation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in digital payments and surge in agreements and contracts with rail operators present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to lockdown restrictions and travel bans across different countries, the demand for passenger ticket vending machines decreased as people needed to stay home and high risk of contamination from public transportation.
- The payment scenario has changed drastically during the Covid-19 pandemic as passengers have been preferring digital payment solutions to carry out contactless operations.
- In the post-Covid scenario, increase in health concerns and penetration of digital technologies would lead to contactless and automated payment systems. This, in turn, will lead to increase in demand for passenger ticket vending machines.
