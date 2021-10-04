checkAd

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:40  |  59   |   |   

Low manpower cost & operational time, improvement in efficiency, and better transport infrastructure and security system as compared to existing ones drive the global passenger ticket vending machine market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market by Component (Hardware, and Software), Input Type (Smart Card, Near Field Communications, and Others), and Application (Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Bus Stations, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global passenger ticket vending machine industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.11 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Less manpower cost & operational time, enhanced efficiency, and improved transport infrastructure and security system drive the growth of the global passenger ticket vending machine market. However, high cost of operation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in digital payments and surge in agreements and contracts with rail operators present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (272 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14000

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to lockdown restrictions and travel bans across different countries, the demand for passenger ticket vending machines decreased as people needed to stay home and high risk of contamination from public transportation.
  • The payment scenario has changed drastically during the Covid-19 pandemic as passengers have been preferring digital payment solutions to carry out contactless operations.
  • In the post-Covid scenario, increase in health concerns and penetration of digital technologies would lead to contactless and automated payment systems. This, in turn, will lead to increase in demand for passenger ticket vending machines.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14000

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR Allied Market Research Low manpower cost & operational time, improvement in efficiency, and better transport infrastructure and security system as compared to existing ones drive the global passenger ticket vending machine market growth PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale