Berlin, 4 October 2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN DE000A2GSVV5) has received subscription applications for all of the 4,800 partial debentures with a total nominal value of EUR 4,800,000.00 in the course of the private placement under exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights. The issue was considerably oversubscribed. The fully-placed partial debentures from the increase of the convertible bond 2021/2024 with a total volume of EUR 4,800,000.00 are scheduled for inclusion in the open market segment Quotation Board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange with immediate effect. The net proceeds achieved are intended to be used for the further development of the three core business activities by expanding the portfolio holding, further building up the residential real estate portfolio for privatization and investing in project developments.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Increase of convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by EUR 4.8 million considerably oversubscribed 04-Oct-2021 / 15:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States.

Contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Arndt Krienen/ Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board

Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@tgd.ag

Web: www.thegroundsag.com



