TriMas’ Rieke Business Celebrates 100-Year Milestone

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that Rieke, part of its TriMas Packaging group, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. Rieke is an innovative leader in the development and manufacture of specialty dispensing and closure products for applications in the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, industrial and home care end markets.

“For the past century, Rieke has provided customers with innovative products of remarkable quality and value,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “As one of only a few packaging companies to reach this milestone, Rieke has proven it has a unique ability to adapt and refocus its business model across generations, successfully managing through economic cycles to remain a front runner in developing new products to provide innovative solutions to its customers. Recent examples of Rieke’s new product introductions include a fully recyclable, single polymer dispenser and an e-commerce locking dispenser. This centennial anniversary is a testament to our market-leading innovation, talented and committed employees, and strong customer relationships, which combined, have fueled Rieke’s growth and success over the past 100 years.”

Rieke was founded in 1921 by Theodore W. Rieke, an engineer who innovated a new closure approach that revolutionized the durability and performance of industrial drums. In 1978, Rieke was acquired by Masco Corporation, which provided capital to facilitate Rieke’s global expansion through organic investments and acquisitions. Ultimately, Rieke was a key catalyst of Masco’s formation of TriMas Corporation in 1988, where today, along with other brands in TriMas’ Packaging group, Rieke represents the majority of TriMas’ revenue. Over the past 100 years, Rieke has evolved from its industrial roots to a leading global provider of a broad range of dispenser and closure solutions for a diverse set of end markets. Today, Rieke and its related brands have grown to more than one-half of a billion dollars in annual revenue, with 20 global locations and approximately 2,000 dedicated employees.

“As we begin the next phase of Rieke’s growth, we look forward to expanding our product offering globally and continuing to champion the next generation of sustainable closure and dispensing solutions,” commented Fabio Salik, President of TriMas Packaging. “We thank our valued customers and dedicated employees for their continued support of Rieke, and we look forward to our shared successes in the future. We believe Mr. Rieke would be very proud to see what his idea in 1921 has evolved into today, as well as our exciting prospects for the future.”

TriMas Packaging, which consists primarily of the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Rapak and Stolz brands, designs and manufactures specialty dispensing, closure and bag-in-box products. TriMas Packaging’s products include: Dispensing products such as foamer pumps, lotion pumps, fine-mist sprayers, trigger sprayers, beverage dispensers and flip-top caps; closure products such as beverage and tethered caps, aseptic caps, sport caps, flip-top caps, packaged food lids, child-resistant caps, tubes, jar and pail closures, as well as a variety of related industrial products, such as drum closures; and flexible products and bag-in-box solutions, including flexible bags, taps and fitments, and filling equipment. TriMas Packaging also specializes in products to meet customer’s e-commerce and sustainability needs. For more information, please visit www.riekepackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers predominantly in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

