DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest survey conducted by FMI, the global NVMe over the fiber channel market is predicted to top US$ 30.36 billion in 2020 . In response to the increasing adoption of non-volatile memory express (NVMe) over fiber channels by data centers, telecom service providers, and enterprises, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 255.64 billion by the end of 2031.

Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest survey on the NVMe over fiber channel market provides in-depth insights into critical trends and macro-economic indicators facilitating growth of the market between 2021 and 2031. The study also compiles analysis of drivers, restraints, and key trends affecting the demand outlook in terms of product, enterprise size, and end user

Historically, the market registered growth at 20.8% from 2016 to 2020. It is expected to register growth at an accelerated pace as end users exhibit higher inclination for the solid-state drive (SSD), as it offers better encryption and faster data transfer speed than traditional SSDs, which is in turn, spurring the sales of NVMe devices. As per FMI, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2021-2031.

Rising integration of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, machine learning, and cloud computing across organizations has increased the overall volume of data created, captured, consumed, and copied across the world.

Steered by the staggering volume of data generated across enterprises, the demand for efficient data processing technologies and optimized storage solutions such as NVMe is predicted to increase significantly. Driven by this, the sales of NVMe over the fiber channel are expected to increase by year-on-year growth of 22% in 2021.

In terms of enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of small and medium-size data processing and networking companies, especially, across North America and Asia Pacific.

"Rapidly changing computing dynamics for developers of laptops, computers, and tablets along with increasing demand for secured intellectual data storage devices across IT & telecom and banking, financial services and insurance industries are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming year," says the FMI analyst.