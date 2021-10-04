checkAd

NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 16:00  |  58   |   |   

Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest survey on the NVMe over fiber channel market provides in-depth insights into critical trends and macro-economic indicators facilitating growth of the market between 2021 and 2031. The study also compiles analysis of drivers, restraints, and key trends affecting the demand outlook in terms of product, enterprise size, and end user

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest survey conducted by FMI, the global NVMe over the fiber channel market is predicted to top US$ 30.36 billion in 2020. In response to the increasing adoption of non-volatile memory express (NVMe) over fiber channels by data centers, telecom service providers, and enterprises, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 255.64 billion by the end of 2031.

Future Market Insights

Historically, the market registered growth at 20.8% from 2016 to 2020. It is expected to register growth at an accelerated pace as end users exhibit higher inclination for the solid-state drive (SSD), as it offers better encryption and faster data transfer speed than traditional SSDs, which is in turn, spurring the sales of NVMe devices. As per FMI, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2021-2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12979

Rising integration of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, machine learning, and cloud computing across organizations has increased the overall volume of data created, captured, consumed, and copied across the world.

Steered by the staggering volume of data generated across enterprises, the demand for efficient data processing technologies and optimized storage solutions such as NVMe is predicted to increase significantly. Driven by this, the sales of NVMe over the fiber channel are expected to increase by year-on-year growth of 22% in 2021.

In terms of enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of small and medium-size data processing and networking companies, especially, across North America and Asia Pacific.

"Rapidly changing computing dynamics for developers of laptops, computers, and tablets along with increasing demand for secured intellectual data storage devices across IT & telecom and banking, financial services and insurance industries are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming year," says the FMI analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises Future Market Insights Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest survey on the NVMe over fiber channel market provides in-depth insights into critical trends and macro-economic indicators facilitating growth of the market between 2021 and 2031. The study also compiles …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale