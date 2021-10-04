checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield Acquires the South Carolina Operations of Its Long-Time Alliance Member Morton G. Thalhimer, Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has acquired the South Carolina operations of its long-time alliance member Morton G. Thalhimer, Inc., including three offices located in Charleston, Greenville and Columbia.

Founded in Glen Allen, Virginia, in the early 20th century, Thalhimer brings experience in a variety of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, property disposition, buyer representation, property management, project management and development.

Operating as a unified team, Cushman & Wakefield and alliance member firms integrate the strength of local talent, relationships and market intelligence with the full capacity of Cushman & Wakefield’s resources and platform.

“We are thrilled to have Thalhimer’s South Carolina operations join Cushman & Wakefield as we share the same values of teamwork, integrity and exceptional client service,” said John O’Neill, President of the Central Region for Cushman & Wakefield. “As a founding member of Cushman & Wakefield’s alliance program, we have a rich history with Thalhimer and have found great value in our partnership. We look forward to this next growth chapter in South Carolina.”

Brett Gray, Managing Principal based in the firm’s Charlotte, North Carolina, office, will oversee South Carolina operations.

“During the past five years, Cushman & Wakefield has experienced tremendous growth throughout the Carolinas, which has continued to establish itself as an attractive geography as corporate relocations and investor demand are higher than ever,” Gray said. “The acquisition of these offices in high-growth markets throughout the state was a natural next step as we expand our offerings and service delivery to our clients. We look forward to having these talented associates join our industry-leading firm.”

“Transitioning Thalhimer’s South Carolina operations to Cushman & Wakefield is a win-win scenario for our associates and our clients. In a short time, we were able to establish a substantial presence in South Carolina and are proud of what our associates have accomplished,” said Lee Warfield, President and CEO of Thalhimer. “Cushman & Wakefield has been a valued partner and we are confident they will drive continued success in the market. This move allows Thalhimer to focus our full attention and resources on the growth and continued success of our Virginia operations and our alliance with Cushman & Wakefield.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Wertpapier


