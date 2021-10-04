checkAd

Prudential Financial aligns individual and institutional retirement capabilities to form new Prudential Retirement Strategies business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 16:02  |  38   |   |   

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the creation of Prudential Retirement Strategies, a new U.S. business that will serve the retirement needs of both individual and institutional customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005604/en/

Yanela Frias, president, Prudential Group Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

Yanela Frias, president, Prudential Group Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective today, this new business, to be led by Dylan Tyson, president, Prudential Retirement Strategies, will combine the company’s Individual Annuities business and Retirement Institutional Investment Products, which includes pension risk transfer and international reinsurance, among others. The move positions Prudential with unique breadth and scale in the retirement marketplace to protect critical financial outcomes for individuals and institutions.

“This new structure brings together market-leading talent and capabilities to focus on a singular mission: Solving the retirement needs of individual and institutional customers across the U.S.,” said Caroline Feeney, CEO, U.S. Insurance and Retirement Businesses. “The creation of Prudential Retirement Strategies is another step forward in the transformation of our business and product portfolio and the acceleration of our growth.”

Yanela Frias, previously president of Prudential Retirement, will become president of Prudential’s Group Insurance business. “The Group Insurance business remains an important part of Prudential’s purpose and mission,” Feeney said. “Yanela is a proven leader whose experience with workplace customers will ensure that we remain well-positioned to serve and anticipate the needs of our partners and customers, and to grow the business.”

Frias also retains responsibility for Prudential’s full-service retirement plan recordkeeping and administration business until its sale to Empower Retirement closes, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Jamie Kalamarides, president of Group Insurance, will be leaving Prudential after the transition of his responsibilities to Frias.

“We appreciate Jamie’s many contributions over the years in support of Prudential, our employees, and our customers,” said Feeney. “He is a passionate advocate for how our business and industry can make a meaningful difference in putting financial security within reach for more people.”

Prudential’s U.S. Insurance and Retirement Businesses portfolio, led by Feeney, includes oversight of Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Retirement Strategies, and the Retail Advice and Solutions organization, as well as key support functions, which include Enabling Solutions and Enterprise Capabilities. Feeney continues to report to Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Businesses Andy Sullivan.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial aligns individual and institutional retirement capabilities to form new Prudential Retirement Strategies business Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the creation of Prudential Retirement Strategies, a new U.S. business that will serve the retirement needs of both individual and institutional customers. This press release features multimedia. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Broadway’s bright lights return: Prudential supports New York City’s cultural and economic rebound
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Prudential Financial to sell $31B PALAC block of legacy variable annuities to Fortitude Re
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten