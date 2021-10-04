checkAd

Stevanato Group Initiates Construction on New U.S. Facility

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced that it will begin construction on its new U.S. facility in Fishers, Indiana, this month. The site, expected to be operational in 2023, is expected to enable Stevanato Group to be in closer proximity to its North America pharmaceutical customers and to provide an additional supply source for its mission critical products to serve customers better.

Stevanato Group expects to invest approximatively $145 million to build and equip the manufacturing facility. The plant, which is expected to be up to 370,000 square feet, will support the expansion and production of Stevanato Group’s EZ-Fill solutions, pre-sterilized drug containment systems for pharmaceutical use. The facility is expected to house state-of-the-art production lines equipped with advanced process technologies to produce EZ-Fill syringes and vials. Stevanato Group’s EZ-Fill solutions offer significant benefits to pharmaceutical companies by reducing time to market, lowering the overall total cost of ownership and reducing supply chain risk.

In addition, we plan to use the new facility as a center for after-sales support dedicated to serving its North America engineering customers, offering technical support as well as maintenance for visual inspection, assembly and packaging equipment.

The new Fishers plant is expected to enhance Stevanato Group’s North America footprint by allowing it to serve customers with an integrated approach, from design and development through commercialization. Stevanato Group plans to do this through the combined capabilities of its Technology Excellence Center based in Boston, offering scientific analytical capabilities; the Indiana EZ-Fill hub, delivering drug containment solutions that drive real value; and its device manufacturing facility in California.

On September 23, 2021, Stevanato Group celebrated the new plant with a groundbreaking ceremony in Fishers attended by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and other local guests.

“Indiana continues to secure extraordinary growth in life sciences throughout the state, and we’re excited to partner with Stevanato Group and add it to our list of innovative life sciences companies,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb during the event. “As a high-tech hub for life science innovation, Indiana and Fishers are committed to ensuring a thriving business climate and allowing these firms to push boundaries, continue to grow, innovate and bring value to the community."

