Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For Onsite Promotional Events

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Facetime completed over 330 product promotional events in the month of August 2021 and completed well over 600 events in September 2021.

Carla Rissell, President of SSET, credits the increase in business to three key factors: "First, Facetime Promotions (a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSET) has always gone the extra mile for every one of our clients and our reputation of ‘client first success’ is well known within the industry. Most new clients originate through word-of-mouth referrals. We have proven our value as an effective use of a company's marketing dollars to sell anything from adult beverages to swimwear to recreational vehicles.”

“Secondly, Facetime (“Div. of SSET”) has been expanding into enhanced marketing partner solutions to be a true ‘one stop shop’ in the marketing and promotion of consumer products. Facetime's ability to offer complete and custom point-of-sale solutions in addition to our new uniform design and manufacturing solutions has had a very positive impact with our clients and assisted to secure new clients.”

“Finally, Facetime has strategically placed regional directors to expand our reach and business into the states of Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.”

As stated in a recent corporate tweet, the Company’s supporting efforts for Starstream Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Starstream Capital”) is active and moving forward. The Company has been in discussions to expand the Starstream Capital Board of Directors.  Updates forthcoming.

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.

Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.

CONTACT:

Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
https://www.facetimepromo.com/

Carla Rissell, CEO
investorinfo@facetimepromo.com
833-422-7300 - Investor Relations: Ext. 700





