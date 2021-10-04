checkAd

DraftKings Announces Expansion with Addition of Second-Largest Office in the U.S. at UnCommons in Las Vegas

Sports betting and daily fantasy sports operator plans to employ more than 1,000 employees at $400 million mixed-use community in Southwest Las Vegas

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries, announced its latest, state-of-the art office location to be based out of Las Vegas, where the company expects to eventually have an expanded team of more than 1,000 employees. The company’s new 90,000-square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group’s 40-acre modern workplace and stylized mixed-use community coming to Southwest Las Vegas in early 2022.

“Our new office space and Las Vegas expansion further exemplifies DraftKings’ investment in its employees and the future of the company, as well as the local community,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president, North America. “Our goal is to create another world-class workplace environment that will foster DraftKings’ innovation, further bolster our local presence, and deepen community involvement. With these lofty aspirations, we were thrilled to discover that UnCommons mirrors these high standards.”

The DraftKings’ new Las Vegas office will be the second largest for the fast-growing company and will closely model its Boston headquarters, complete with a customized DraftKings-branded floor plan and collaborative workspaces, as well as access to a variety of entertainment and workstations. Designed by world-class visionaries IA Interior Architects, the office will be comprised of more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls, a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms. The company’s new Las Vegas office will also provide the infrastructure to offer unmatched amenities for employees, including onsite haircuts and manicures/pedicures, a prayer suite and more.

“We are thrilled to deliver the caliber of modern workplace and innovation that DraftKings is looking for in its second largest office in the United States,” said Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart. “We look forward to providing an idyllic setting to foster meaningful relationships, increase performance and spark new ideas.”

Designed by globally-renowned architecture firm, Gensler, UnCommons will reimagine the workplace experience with market-leading design and technology, floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome daylight and provide views of the natural Las Vegas surroundings, breakout spaces for individual work or small group collaboration, a conference center that can be used to host small meetings and workshops, and more. Bringing together multiple fitness studios, open-air common areas, contemporary residential units and a mélange of food and beverage options, the campus will set the foundation for a thriving, inspiring workplace. Future phases will expand UnCommons to more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space, built with distinctive architectural features and the latest in safety innovations.

