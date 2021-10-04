JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Customer Data Platform Market " By Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Application (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Customer Data Platform Market size was valued at USD 893.80 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3671.75 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.32% from 2021 to 2028.

The increased spending on marketing and advertising activities by businesses, the changing landscape of customer intelligence, the proliferation of customer channels, automated smart machines, are all expected to boost the market

Global Customer Data Platform Market Overview

Customer data platforms helps enterprises to process customer data to consolidate and integrate that data to store a one-point database. It offers safety and security to protect the data from breaching. Due to the increasing awareness of the features & advantages of such platforms among marketers, the importance of a consumer data platform among industry participants has increased over the forecast period.

The Customer Data Platform Market is growing at a substantial pace mainly due to increasing spending on business strategies to capture more customers. To adopt such strategies, the enterprises invest in marketing and advertising activities to promote their products, solutions and services to the customers and collect required information from the targeted market. Promotion is most important marketing strategies that has vital impact on the consumer behavior. Thus, enterprises invest in advertising and promotional activities. Promotional activities help the enterprises to understand an increasingly diverse customer base across industries. Therefore, the enterprises can maintain the customer relationship effectively. Thus, increasing investments in marketing and promotional activities can drive the global customer data platform market.