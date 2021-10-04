checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Director of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: ISIN MT0000580101 Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.996 EUR 8623.096 EUR
5.00 EUR 16370.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.9986 EUR 24993.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70417  04.10.2021 

