

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2021 / 16:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: ISIN MT0000580101 Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.08 EUR 25206.96 EUR 5.065 EUR 10347.795 EUR 5.055 EUR 8371.08 EUR 5.05 EUR 5050.00 EUR 5.045 EUR 1609.355 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.0687 EUR 50585.1900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

