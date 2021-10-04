

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2021 / 16:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: ISIN MT0000580101 Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 50.95 SEK 27716.80 SEK 50.95 SEK 305.70 SEK 51.00 SEK 31212.00 SEK 51.00 SEK 8415.00 SEK 50.95 SEK 30722.85 SEK 50.95 SEK 21602.80 SEK

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 50.9665 SEK 119975.1500 SEK

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Nasdaq First North Sweden MIC: FNSE

