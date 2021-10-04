Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic Products, Says TMR

- The avocado-based products market is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031, mainly due to rich nutrient content in avocados

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving consumer preferences and growing awareness among consumers about the importance of use of avocados in daily diet regime are projected to serve as vital growth-boosting factors for the avocado-based products market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The increasing use of avocado-based products in various end-use industries such as the retail industry, food &beverage industry, cosmetics &personal care, and others will assure market expansion.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various aspects associated with the growth of the avocado-based products market. The TMR analysts estimate the global market for avocado-based products to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The avocado-based products market is expected to cross US$ 29.93 Bn by 2031.

The popularity of avocado oil as a feasible alternative to traditional oils is assuring substantial growth for the avocado-based products market. Players in the avocado-based products market are banking on this aspect. Avocado oil has vitamin A and promotes good health. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting foods has increased to a considerable extent. Avocado is known to increase immunity levels. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to drive the avocado-based products market. The players in the avocado-based products market are expected to focus on R&D activities to create avocado-based food items that are effective and inexpensive for consumers, which will ultimately lead to an increase in their revenue.

Rise in Demand for Plant-based Butters to Improve Growth Trajectory of Avocado-based Products Market

Plant-based butters are emerging as superfood for lactose-intolerant individuals and vegans. These dairy-free products have the same taste as traditional butter. During the making of plant-based products, avocado oil is used as a prime component. The rising number of vegan population and the inclination of many individuals toward plant-based butter are likely to promote the growth of the avocado-based products market.