checkAd

Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic Products, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 16:30  |  60   |   |   

The avocado-based products market is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031, mainly due to rich nutrient content in avocados

Rising number of lactose-intolerant people is driving many individuals to opt for plant-based butters, thus boosting market growth prospects

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving consumer preferences and growing awareness among consumers about the importance of use of avocados in daily diet regime are projected to serve as vital growth-boosting factors for the avocado-based products market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The increasing use of avocado-based products in various end-use industries such as the retail industry, food &beverage industry, cosmetics &personal care, and others will assure market expansion.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted an extensive research on various aspects associated with the growth of the avocado-based products market. The TMR analysts estimate the global market for avocado-based products to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The avocado-based products market is expected to cross US$ 29.93 Bn by 2031.

The popularity of avocado oil as a feasible alternative to traditional oils is assuring substantial growth for the avocado-based products market. Players in the avocado-based products market are banking on this aspect. Avocado oil has vitamin A and promotes good health. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting foods has increased to a considerable extent. Avocado is known to increase immunity levels. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to drive the avocado-based products market. The players in the avocado-based products market are expected to focus on R&D activities to create avocado-based food items that are effective and inexpensive for consumers, which will ultimately lead to an increase in their revenue.

Request a Sample Now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82876

Key Findings of Report

Rise in Demand for Plant-based Butters to Improve Growth Trajectory of Avocado-based Products Market

Plant-based butters are emerging as superfood for lactose-intolerant individuals and vegans. These dairy-free products have the same taste as traditional butter. During the making of plant-based products, avocado oil is used as a prime component. The rising number of vegan population and the inclination of many individuals toward plant-based butter are likely to promote the growth of the avocado-based products market.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic Products, Says TMR -  The avocado-based products market is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031, mainly due to rich nutrient content in avocados -  Rising number of lactose-intolerant people is driving many individuals to opt for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale