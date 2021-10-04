checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021   

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services (“TerraData”). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone-based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.

TerraData joins DarkPulse’s growing list of world-class capabilities and the Company’s positioning as the leader in infrastructure sensing and monitoring in all domains, air, land, and sea. TerraData provides unique services critical in countering the increasing public safety concern related to bridges, culverts, dams, and similar infrastructure. TerraData’s ROV Inspection Services are needed more than ever as the United States struggles to assess conditions and deterioration of aging infrastructure. Specializing in underwater inspection through their unmanned vehicles (UUV), TerraData mitigates the safety concerns surrounding human divers.

“This agreement between TerraData Unmanned and DarkPulse is occurring at a time when the World requires our combined technologies to combat a wide range of challenges,” said Terradata COO, Justin Dee. Mr. Dee continued, “Since TerraData was formed in 2017, we have worked vigorously to provide value to commercial and government clients by delivering custom and complex unmanned remote sensing systems, services and consulting – air, land, and sea.  We are currently developing multiple new innovative product and service offerings and the team DarkPulse has assembled, along with the support they will provide, will ensure the future success of these endeavors and provide for future opportunity.  We are elated that DarkPulse chose us to join the team and we are motivated to begin work on a shared global vision.”

