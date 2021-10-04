As we mentioned in our prior reports, we expanded our horizons in September, becoming involved with an in-person event for the first time; working with the Gaming Department of the NecronomiCon in Tampa FL, we had a constant presence over the 3-day convention. While we were excited to add this additional mode to our overall methods of operation, we made sure this expansion did not affect our core business of online tournaments; September marks the first month in the Company's history where we crowned winners in at least three different games/online tournaments every weekend over the entire month!

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week GGToor had a combined total of over 5,000 registrations for our events in the month of September, marking the second month in a row we exceeded this goal. Drawing these kinds of numbers each month positions GGToor in a great place, enabling us to demonstrate real value to new advertisers and sponsors.

Overall, the third quarter drew over 15,000 total registrations in the last 3 months, representing an increase of 143% compared to the second quarter, and our Discord continues to grow, adding over 650 more net members this month. Our email database now boasts over 15,000 unique players as well. We are excited with how much we have accomplished so far, and believe the best is yet to come!

As GGToor grows into an eSports powerhouse we will owe all the upcoming success to the gamers that come back week after week to our platform. eSports is also unique in that a player’s success is independent of how tall, strong, thin, or fast they are. Though there is certainly valuable insight linking good physical health to enhanced gamer performance, ultimately is up to the player's skillset. We are proud that we are providing the gateway for those players to get to the professional level. If you are a stockholder in our company, we want to thank you for hanging in there.

John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/Chairman, had this to say concerning the increased market activity, “The Company experienced unexpected market activity this past week. The unusual increase in volume and price fluctuation in GTOR began on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and when the day ended volume increased from the average of just under 800,000 shares per day to 15,642,300 shares. The Company did nothing different. We did not engage any vendor to assist us with market awareness, or alter our normal course of business. Over the next week or the period beginning September 24 and ending Friday, October 1, 2021, GTOR traded an additional 194,630,300 shares. The spike in market activity was as much of a surprise to us as it was for our long-term shareholders. Over this past week investors wrote to me via email and initially praised the Company but that quickly turned to them calling me a con, a fraud and worse. Much was said in the chat rooms about the Company selling stock during this runup and subsequent rundown. The Company has been very public that it has a qualified Regulation A registration statement which allows the Company to sell Freely Tradable Common Stock to accredited investors in two states, Colorado, and Connecticut. The Company uses the money from proceeds to fund its operations.