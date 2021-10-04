checkAd

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 October 2021 – On 4 August 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 18 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 4 August 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.3 billion in the period from 5 August 2021 to 1 November 2021.

Since the announcement 27 September 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,985,558   1,920,877,581
27 September 2021 82,000 636.74 52,212,692
28 September 2021 82,000 615.49 50,470,206
29 September 2021 90,000 618.62 55,675,621
30 September 2021 90,000 622.68 56,041,571
1 October 2021 90,000 614.20 55,277,701
Accumulated under the programme 3,419,558   2,190,555,372

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer to Novo Nordisk of 700 B shares in the period from 27 September 2021 to 1 October 2021. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 20,941,138 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 18 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 1 October 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 22,133,972 B shares at an average share price of DKK 500.45 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 11,076,914,348.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No. 60 / 2021

Attachment





Disclaimer

