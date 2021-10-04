checkAd

Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey

FAIRFAX, VA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, today announced that Board Member, Larry Gaffey has decided to enter retirement effective September 30, 2021.

“Mr.Gaffey has over thirty years of experience in financial leadership, planning and consulting. He has held leadership positions across a broad range of various companies’ operations. We are honored to have had Larry serve on our board. His contributions and exemplary devotion will not be forgotten. We wish him the best as he heads into a well-deserved retirement,” says President, Kalyan Pathuri.

Futuris Company will be appointing new board members before the company files for an up list to OTC QB.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company





Disclaimer

