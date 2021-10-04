checkAd

Sabina Gold & Silver Completes $13.5 Million Private Placement of Flow Through Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 16:37  |  52   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/SGSVF - OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced private placement (the “Offering”) of 7,200,822 flow-through common shares of the Company (the “FT Shares”) which were sold at a price of $1.87 per FT Share to raise gross proceeds of $13,465,576.  

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) that will qualify as “flow through mining expenditures”, as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), and which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the subscribers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. The total gross proceeds from the Offering must be used to incur CEE by December 31, 2022.

The FT Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date hereof in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.

Additionally, pursuant to the Shareholder Agreement between the Company and Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd., Zhaojin elected to maintain its 9.9% holdings in Sabina wherein it will purchase, by private placement, 892,903 Common Shares of the Company at C$1.50 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.3 million. The Zhaojin private placement is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021.   Sabina acknowledges and appreciates Zhaojin’s continued support since becoming a shareholder in 2017.

SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina recently filed an Updated Feasibility Study (the “UFS”) on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that will produce ~223,000 ounces of gold a year (first five years average of 287,000 ounces a year with peak production of 312,000 ounces in year three) for ~15 years with a rapid payback of 2.3 years, with a post-tax IRR of ~28% and NPV5% of C$1.1B. See “National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report – 2021 Updated Feasibility Study for the Goose Project at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada” dated March 3, 2021.

The Project received its final major authorization on June 25, 2020 and is now in receipt of all major permits and authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218
nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com

1800-555 Burrard Street, Two Bentall Centre
Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9
Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051
http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabina Gold & Silver Completes $13.5 Million Private Placement of Flow Through Shares NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:53 UhrMarktgeflüster: Warum die Aktienmärkte fallen - Trendbrüche!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
17:44 UhrTagesausblick für 05.10.: DAX verliert erneut. Öl steigt auf 3-Jahreshoch!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
16:31 UhrGGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 2, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrMexican Gold Provides Corporate Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrAMG and Parnassus Investments Announce Completion of Partnership
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrValOre PGE Assays from Metallurgical Drilling at Pedra Branca Confirm Historical Drilling Averages in Curiu and Esbarro Zones
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrYamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrGeneration Mining Makes Key Appointments and Updates Environmental Assessment and Permitting Processes
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrFirst Mining Gold Corp. To Option Pelangio Exploration's Birch Lake Project
Accesswire | Analysen
12:30 UhrHeadwater Gold Announces Acquisition of the Midas North Epithermal Gold-Silver Project, Nevada and Provides Update on Exploration Activities
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten