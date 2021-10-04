checkAd

EQS-News GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new 'Green Star' ranks first in its peer group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 16:45  |  45   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new 'Green Star' ranks first in its peer group

04.10.2021 / 16:45

*    Ina Invest with an excellent rating in GRESB Benchmark Analysis 2020

*    First rank in its peer group and classification as "Green Star'

Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 October 2021 - Last Friday, October 1, the results of the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Analysis for 2020 were published. With a GRESB score of 92 out of 100 possible points, Ina Invest ranks first in its peer group in Western Europe and thus qualifies for the "Green Star" category. 

The excellent rating is an important step in the implementation of the vision to maintain and continuously develop the most sustainable real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Marc Pointet, CEO of Ina Invest: "We are very proud of this achievement, which shows that our intensive commitment to sustainable real estate is not an empty promise. We want to be a pioneer in the industry - the GRESB rating confirms that we are on track. For us, it is an incentive to improve even further."

GRESB is the leading system for assessing the sustainability performance of real estate companies and real estate portfolios. Based on GRESB, the sustainability performance of Ina Invest as a company as well as its real estate portfolio is measured annually.

Ina Invest's detailed GRESB report for 2020 can be accessed here.

7614ea4f-b011-4a12-ac1e-cc17f556eac2

GRESB Real Estate Assessment: Ina Invest achieves 92 out of 100 points and thus ranks first in its peer group

Contact for Investors and Analysts
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 17
investors@ina-invest.com


Contact for media:
Corporate Communications
T +41 44 552 97 27
communications@ina-invest.com

Ina Invest is a Swiss real estate company created from the spin-off of half of Implenia's development portfolio. Ina Invest is developing this initial set of projects in order to build up a portfolio of profitable properties, while continuing to make acquisitions to secure future growth. The properties have a varied usage profile, with a primary focus on residential developments, and are in very good locations all over Switzerland. Ina Invest plans to continue investing in and growing its portfolio. Thanks to its transparent collaboration with Implenia, Ina Invest benefits from the expertise of Switzerland's leading construction and real estate services provider. In the development and management of its portfolio, Ina Invest maintains the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic view of the entire value chain and integrating sustainability across all phases. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (INA, CH0524026959). More information can be found at ina-invest.com.  


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Ina Invest Holding AG
Binzmühlestrasse 11
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 552 97 00
E-mail: info@ina-invest.com
Internet: www.ina-invest.com
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1238121

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1238121  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238121&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIna Invest Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new 'Green Star' ranks first in its peer group EQS Group-News: Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new 'Green Star' ranks first in its peer group 04.10.2021 / 16:45 *    Ina Invest with an excellent rating in GRESB Benchmark Analysis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:45 UhrEQS-News: GRESB Benchmark-Analyse: Ina Invest als neuer «Green Star» auf Rang 1 in ihrer Peer-Gruppe
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten