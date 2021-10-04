GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new 'Green Star' ranks first in its peer group

Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 October 2021 - Last Friday, October 1, the results of the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Analysis for 2020 were published. With a GRESB score of 92 out of 100 possible points, Ina Invest ranks first in its peer group in Western Europe and thus qualifies for the "Green Star" category.

The excellent rating is an important step in the implementation of the vision to maintain and continuously develop the most sustainable real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Marc Pointet, CEO of Ina Invest: "We are very proud of this achievement, which shows that our intensive commitment to sustainable real estate is not an empty promise. We want to be a pioneer in the industry - the GRESB rating confirms that we are on track. For us, it is an incentive to improve even further."

GRESB is the leading system for assessing the sustainability performance of real estate companies and real estate portfolios. Based on GRESB, the sustainability performance of Ina Invest as a company as well as its real estate portfolio is measured annually.

Ina Invest's detailed GRESB report for 2020 can be accessed here.