checkAd

Two New Bodycam Videos Highlight WRAP’s BolaWrap Effectiveness For Safer Policing Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 16:44  |  47   |   |   

BolaWrap Field Use Continues to Increase as Result of Successful Deployments

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared two new law enforcement agency bodycam videos demonstrating successful outcomes of the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device used in real cases by police departments in the field.

On September 29, 2021, the Glenwood Springs Police Department in Colorado responded to a subject with two municipal warrants out for his arrest. After the subject refused to comply and began walking away, officers deployed the BolaWrap around the subject’s legs, enabling them to approach and safely take him into custody without injury or the use of higher levels of force.

“The subject’s attitude completely changed once the device contains his movement - they grab onto him, and he's immediately compliant,” said Chief Joseph Deras of Glenwood Springs Police Department. “Had we not had this device with somebody walking away like that, the officers can’t use pepper spray because he's moving away from them. So, then their only other force options might be a police baton or a taser, and both of those bring a significant amount of pain and potential for injury. So here, the BolaWrap minimizes the risk of the officers and the civil liability to the organization. We're very proud of our officers.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the Glenwood Springs Police Department in March of this year can be viewed here.

The extended interview with Chief Deras, WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith, and WRAP VP of Training Mario Knapp, can be viewed here.

In another field situation involving the BolaWrap, on September 26, 2021, the LaGrange Police Department in Georgia responded to a call from a restaurant about someone who had pulled out a knife on the staff. The subject was not complying and he began to act aggressively towards the officers. The officers decided to take out the BolaWrap, which the subject observed, and immediately began to comply with officers without them having to deploy the device.

“Our focus is on helping officers produce safer outcomes for themselves and the subjects they encounter,” said Tom Smith. “Sometimes, the mere presence of the BolaWrap device is enough to motivate individuals to comply. We are extremely pleased to see the growing confidence that officers have in our device’s effectiveness as we receive an increase in the number of BolaWrap field use reports from agencies across the United States.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two New Bodycam Videos Highlight WRAP’s BolaWrap Effectiveness For Safer Policing Outcomes BolaWrap Field Use Continues to Increase as Result of Successful DeploymentsTEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...