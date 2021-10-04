Two New Bodycam Videos Highlight WRAP’s BolaWrap Effectiveness For Safer Policing Outcomes

On September 29, 2021, the Glenwood Springs Police Department in Colorado responded to a subject with two municipal warrants out for his arrest. After the subject refused to comply and began walking away, officers deployed the BolaWrap around the subject’s legs, enabling them to approach and safely take him into custody without injury or the use of higher levels of force.



“The subject’s attitude completely changed once the device contains his movement - they grab onto him, and he's immediately compliant,” said Chief Joseph Deras of Glenwood Springs Police Department. “Had we not had this device with somebody walking away like that, the officers can’t use pepper spray because he's moving away from them. So, then their only other force options might be a police baton or a taser, and both of those bring a significant amount of pain and potential for injury. So here, the BolaWrap minimizes the risk of the officers and the civil liability to the organization. We're very proud of our officers.”



The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the Glenwood Springs Police Department in March of this year can be viewed here.



The extended interview with Chief Deras, WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith, and WRAP VP of Training Mario Knapp, can be viewed here.



In another field situation involving the BolaWrap, on September 26, 2021, the LaGrange Police Department in Georgia responded to a call from a restaurant about someone who had pulled out a knife on the staff. The subject was not complying and he began to act aggressively towards the officers. The officers decided to take out the BolaWrap, which the subject observed, and immediately began to comply with officers without them having to deploy the device.



“Our focus is on helping officers produce safer outcomes for themselves and the subjects they encounter,” said Tom Smith. “Sometimes, the mere presence of the BolaWrap device is enough to motivate individuals to comply. We are extremely pleased to see the growing confidence that officers have in our device’s effectiveness as we receive an increase in the number of BolaWrap field use reports from agencies across the United States.”

