APT Systems Announces Verifundr Development Progress

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has announced a major step forward in development of Verifundr, its escrow service that is blockchain-supported.

“An elite team of digital strategists is working on Verifundr to build the visual interface that coincides with our technical documentation,” reports Glenda M. Dowie, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of APT Systems. “The visual interpretation places a user-friendly frontend on our powerful escrow service which is designed to transfer US dollars or our Spera stablecoin to complete transactions.”

Verifundr uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported architecture of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and similar functions.

The potential for blockchain-based recorded escrow services is underscored by a Forbes magazine article titled: “Will the Power Of Blockchain Mean The End Of Title Insurance Companies In 20 Years?” The article reads, in part: “Blockchain technology will certainly eliminate most fraud and tampering that exists with ownership records located at a county clerk’s office and convert land records to a distributed ledger.”

“APT Systems was early in identifying the power of blockchain for a re-imagined escrow service,” Dowie says. “We are excited by our current pace of software development and look forward to launching Verifundr to help fill what should be a global demand for a fiat and cryptocurrency backed escrow services.”

About APT Systems Inc (APTY):

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on escrow and payment services with a stablecoin. Its wholly owned subsidiary AUREX Trading and Recovery recovers gold, silver, and other high-value metals from used computers and other sources.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company’s precious metal recovery business, and visit www.connect.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with recovered gold.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys and @AUREXandGold for quick and timely updates.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email:  info@aptsystemsinc.com





