checkAd

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 16:58  |  22   |   |   

Information
October 4, 2021

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 September 2021

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2
30/09/2021 186 796 897 186 796 897

*

*         *

Contact details

Media Relations
Lauren Burns Carraud
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62
lburns@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers InformationOctober 4, 2021 Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers Information relating to the total number of shares and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...