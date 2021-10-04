checkAd

Marsh McLennan Releases the Climate Action Navigator from the Oliver Wyman Forum

Today, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, unveiled the Climate Action Navigator from the Oliver Wyman Forum. The navigator helps senior leaders explore the actions they need to take to enable us to halve emissions by 2030, keeping a 1.5 degrees temperature rise in reach.

The Climate Action Navigator helps public and private sector leaders plot a path through climate science. It identifies emissions levels for 22 industry sectors in 12 global regions and quantifies the effects of different carbon-reduction strategies.

The Climate Action Library brings together, for the first time, an assessment of the impact of multiple different mitigation actions, including changes in energy and fuel usage, in building construction and heating, in industrial processes and transportation, in land use and food efficiency, and in negative emission technologies. The effect of each mitigation strategy can be analyzed for each sector and region, giving business and government leaders vital insights to realize their 2030 climate goals.

“Marsh McLennan aims to be a significant enabler of low-carbon, climate resilient investment in the corporate sector,” said Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman and Vice Chair of Marsh McLennan. “We’re developing industry-leading data and analytics like the Climate Action Navigator to bring together the public and private sector to solve real problems. The Navigator will help our clients understand the speed of change needed, assess options and develop resilient strategies for the future.”

The Climate Action Navigator is part of efforts across Marsh McLennan’s four businesses, under the stewardship of Mr. Studer, to help clients embed climate planning into their decision making about risk, strategy and people.

Risk

Marsh McLennan through its Marsh and Guy Carpenter businesses, advises companies and governments on climate risk and the low-carbon transition. It helps clients understand and quantify climate risk, and works with corporate and public sector clients to manage capital, volatility and growth while navigating climate-related global regulatory stress tests and disclosure requirements. It supports clean energy developers through a globally integrated renewable energy business, and helps traditional energy producers transition to clean energy production.

