TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk

TELUS partners with Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, Prince George Native Friendship Centre, and Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia to provide free smartphones and service to Indigenous women at risk or surviving violence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XʷMƏΘKʷƏY̓ƏM (MUSQUEAM), SḴWX̱WÚ7MESH (SQUAMISH) and SƏLILWƏTAꞭ (TSLEIL-WAUTUTH) TERRITORIES -- Today, TELUS announced the launch of Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk, a new program that provides free smartphones and data plans to Indigenous women who are at risk or surviving violence. As established by Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report on Missing Murdered and Indigneous Women, while Indigenous women and girls comprise only 4% of the total female population in Canada, they represent 24% of female homicide victims, and are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other women.1 Developed in partnership and consultation with four Indigenous-led organizations in British Columbia and Alberta; Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association (ANFCA), BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres (BCAAFC), Prince George Native Friendship Centre (PGNFC), and Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia (NCCABC), Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk gives women a critical lifeline to timely emergency services, reliable access to virtual healthcare and wellness resources, and the ability to stay connected to their friends, family, and support networks.



“TELUS is committed to doing our part to respond to the 231 Calls for Justice , specifically Call for Justice 15, by leveraging our technology to support Indigenous-led organizations and Indigenous-led solutions to advancing Reconciliation,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-president and Chief Customer Officer. “Having a cellular device and reliable network is a vital lifeline to Indigenous women and girls at risk to get access to critical services and resources they need for their health, safety, and wellness. In partnership with Indigenous-led organizations, we hope to expand the reach and impact of our program across the country.”