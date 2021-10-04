Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac

Munich, 4 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Norsilk to Protac, a French company belonging to Groupe Rose.

Norsilk was acquired in 2015 from the Finnish Metsä Group. After undergoing a successful restructuring process, the company was integrated into the Donges Group in 2019. Today, Norsilk employs around 100 people expecting over EUR 50 million in revenues for 2021, representing a strong growth of about 60% compared to 2020. Key measures for the successful turnaround included reorganizing the company and mobilizing the teams, optimizing the production and supply processes, rationalizing the product range, and diversifying the customer portfolio.

For Mutares, Protac is the optimal strategic buyer for Norsilk as the company is active in wood processing for a variety of industries and applications and thus highly beneficial for the future development of Norsilk. The combined companies will furthermore have the opportunity to position themselves as a leading wood product supplier in the French market.



