DGAP-News Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac

04.10.2021 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac

Munich, 4 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Norsilk to Protac, a French company belonging to Groupe Rose.

Norsilk was acquired in 2015 from the Finnish Metsä Group. After undergoing a successful restructuring process, the company was integrated into the Donges Group in 2019. Today, Norsilk employs around 100 people expecting over EUR 50 million in revenues for 2021, representing a strong growth of about 60% compared to 2020. Key measures for the successful turnaround included reorganizing the company and mobilizing the teams, optimizing the production and supply processes, rationalizing the product range, and diversifying the customer portfolio.

For Mutares, Protac is the optimal strategic buyer for Norsilk as the company is active in wood processing for a variety of industries and applications and thus highly beneficial for the future development of Norsilk. The combined companies will furthermore have the opportunity to position themselves as a leading wood product supplier in the French market.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

