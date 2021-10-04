checkAd

Chamberlain University Awarded Exemplary Online Program Status by Quality Matters

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its BSN degree program’s online RN to BSN option was awarded Exemplary Online Program status by Quality Matters (QM), an international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. This marks the first-ever RN to BSN program offered online to have received this prestigious honor, according to QM.

“We are honored to have received the Quality Matters Exemplary Online Program status as it affirms our commitment to a high-quality education and to ensuring that we are making learning accessible to students who represent a diverse range of backgrounds and life situations,” said Chamberlain University President Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN.

QM Exemplary Online Program status for Chamberlain’s RN to BSN option is achieved by earning recognition in all four QM Program Certification categories – Program Design, Teaching Support, Learner Support and Learner Success – within a three-year period. According to Quality Matters, Chamberlain University is one of only three institutions to attain the QM Exemplary Online Program status within the last three years. To read the full press release: https://bit.ly/3mkY853

About Quality Matters: https://www.qualitymatters.org/
About Chamberlain University: https://www.chamberlain.edu/
About Adtalem Global Education
 Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

