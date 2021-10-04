VIVA Investor Partners becomes a property entrepreneur and investor

MYKONOS, Greece, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the host of the 12 th annual Follow The Entrepreneur (FTE) Investor Summit kicking off this weekend at the Royal Mykonian Hotel, Mykonos' top hotel, predicts the transcendence and trajectory of the property market on Mykonos, similar to that of London in many respects.

How Property, Eco-living, Architecture & Design are being disrupted and enabled by Entrepreneurs

VIP has acquired property and is in the process of acquiring property and land in the Cyclades from which it will build out a number of ventures, ranging from its flagship Keannaisance platform based in Kea, a £50m property fund focused on Mykonos, a variety of infrastructure projects to encompass roads and drones, medical facilities, children's summer camps, and eco-living.

Heralding these initiatives, the FTE Summit will host the following Entrepreneurs and Investors from the property ecosystem:

Miltos Kambourides, Founder and Managing Partner of Dolphin Capital, a private equity-backed developer of integrated resorts offering a complete experience to global travellers. Dolphin has raised over $1 billion, investing in six countries. Miltos is positive on the prospects for Greek property and is working with The One & Only in the development of a resort on Kea, Greece.

Christos Vachios, Architect and Developer is a renowned leader within the Greek residential design community. He marries a modern, minimalist perspective with a respect for traditional stone structures that maximise light, often with a sea view. He is known for bio-climatic architecture and a focus on sustainability.

Ellie Perlman, Founder and CEO of Blue Lake Capital, a real estate investing firm specialising in multifamily acquisition and management. At Blue Lake Capital, Ellie helps investors grow their wealth by investing alongside her in multifamily deals. Blue Lake has over $500 million in Assets under Management.

Said Dr. Julie Meyer MBE, CEO of VIP and host at FTE.

"Everything starts with a great location and Greece is blessed geographically. VIVA Investment Partners sees the risk and uncertainty going out of the market, bringing the confidence that will attract institutional investors to Greece. We are early but then, I have always been early to spot the next wave. We know that Greece is the future, and we are doubling down big on Greece as a platform for living, innovating and building."

Ecosystem Economics is the investment strategy of VIVA Investment Partners.

For Further Information:

Julie Meyer MBE, CEO and Member of the Board

Julie.meyer@vivapartners.net

Kate Makuen, Marketing Advisor

kate@vivapartners.net

+44 (0) 7748 561375

Scott Fulton, Investment Director

scott@vivapartners.net