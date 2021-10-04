Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 59,464 Ageas shares in the period from 27-09-2021 until 01-10-2021.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 27-09-2021 5,080 206,067 40.56 40.29 40.36 28-09-2021 19,831 797,806 40.23 40.04 40.81 29-09-2021 24,413 984,645 40.33 39.89 40.50 30-09-2021 4,240 180,098 42.48 41.28 43.29 01-10-2021 5,900 249,113 42.22 41.61 42.73 Total 59,464 2,417,730 40.66 39.89 43.29

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 399,635 shares for a total amount of EUR 16,455,276. This corresponds to 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

