Global Bioenergies to present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Global Bioenergies to present at the Lytham Partners

Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Evry, 4 October 2021: Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE), announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on October 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET or 3:30 PM CEST (Paris, France).

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following address: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2721/42940. It will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021.
To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a key family of ingredients used in the cosmetics industry. The process was first developed in a laboratory, where the Company is further enhancing performance. It now operates as a pilot and a demo plant, with the capacity to start breaking into the market, initially through the Company's longwear home make-up brand, launched in 2021. The Company is gradually expanding its production capacities and is looking to improve the environmental footprint of not only the cosmetics industry but also that of other areas such as transportation and materials. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE)

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Pauline Bayec
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 98 20 50
Email: invest@global-bioenergies.com

