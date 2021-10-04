checkAd

Verimatrix Named Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix Whitebox was named the Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, a program conducted by Cybersecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization.

Whitebox is part of the Verimatrix suite of application shielding solutions which also includes Code Protection and App Shield to keep valuable data secure and safeguard applications. The Verimatrix Whitebox solution arms automakers and their partners with powerful protection surrounding vital capabilities such as keyless entry, in-vehicle entertainment systems, vehicle telematics and autonomous vehicle sensors. Verimatrix Whitebox allows auto manufacturers to build a secure architecture and protect valuable data while maintaining control of cryptographic keys.

“Potentially dangerous hacks in the automotive industry are increasing every year,” said James Johnson, managing director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “As more connected cars hit the road, security by design is the only way to ensure that data, digital systems, and drivers are protected from cyberattacks. Verimatrix is breaking through the noise in the industry by offering robust, automated and intelligent security solutions to keep connected cars safe. We are excited and proud to award Verimatrix Whitebox with ‘Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year.’”

“Verimatrix provides cybersecurity solutions for countless industries, but few are as poignant than the automotive space that is so closely tied to our individual safety and convenience,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “This recognition for Verimatrix Whitebox comes as we see increased deployments for our technologies that not only provide the required behind-the-scenes security, but also the reassurance that automakers need to confidently deliver their latest technologies.”

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. For more information, visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

