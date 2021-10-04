Spartoo Reports Its 2021 Half-year Results
Regulatory News:
Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today its 2021 Half-year Results to June 30, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 29, 2021.
|
(€ thousands, limited review)
06 2021
06 2020
Variation
GMV (*)
105,982
89,261
19%
BtoC GMV (*)
94,770
81,979
16%
Revenue (*)
74,404
62,326
19%
Commercial margin (*)
31,522
26,490
19%
%
42.4%
42.5%
|
