BOUYGUES DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 04/10/2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 27, 28, 29 and 30 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 27 September 2021 FR0000120503 66,000 36.34486272 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 28 September 2021 FR0000120503 129,000 36.55443527 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 September 2021 FR0000120503 100,000 36.4195402 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 30 September 2021 FR0000120503 75,000 36.10754866 XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-27-septembre-au-01-octobre-2021.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

