BOUYGUES DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 04/10/2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 27, 28, 29 and 30 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|27 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|66,000
|36.34486272
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|28 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|129,000
|36.55443527
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|29 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|36.4195402
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|30 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|75,000
|36.10754866
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-27-septembre-au-01-octobre-2021.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
