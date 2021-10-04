THIS PRESS RELEASE IS RELEASED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

Paris, 4 October 2021, 5:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet announces the early redemption of undated bonds convertible into new shares (ODIRNAN) issued in October 2016 (ISIN: FR0013204492) (the “2016 ODIRNAN”)

Eramet (the “Company”) announces to the holders of the outstanding 2016 ODIRNAN that it will proceed with the early redemption of such outstanding 2016 ODIRNAN on 19 November 2021 in accordance with paragraph 4.9.3.1 of the terms and conditions of the 2016 ODIRNAN (the “Terms and Conditions”) for the purposes of their cancellation in accordance with applicable law.

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, the holders of each 2016 ODIRNAN may exercise its conversion right in respect thereof (the “Conversion Right”) to (and including) 25 October 2021.

Details of the terms and conditions of redemption and exercise of the Conversion Right are set out in the attached notice.

