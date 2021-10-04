checkAd

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 17:45  |  15   |   |   

Montrouge, 4 october 2021

Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros

Crédit Agricole S.A., having received all necessary supervisory approvals, confirms today that it will start a new share repurchase program of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s shares for a maximum consideration of 500 million euros. This program shall start on 5 October 2021 and end no later than 28 January 2022. Shares purchased under this new program will also be cancelled.

Crédit Agricole S.A. has given an irrevocable instruction to an independent investment services provider (the “Investment Services Provider”) in relation to the purchase by the Investment Services Provider, during the period commencing on 5 October 2021 and ending no later than 28 January 2022, of shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than 500 million euros.

Any purchase of Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and Multilateral Trading Facilities where the Shares are admitted to trading or traded. The purchases will be executed in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and with Crédit Agricole S.A.’s general authority to make market purchases of shares pursuant to the 29th resolution adopted by the general meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021. Crédit Agricole S.A. will announce any market repurchase of Shares accordingly.

The existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux remains temporarily suspended during the execution of this share repurchase program.

The description of the share repurchase program, set out in Section 1 (page 38) of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Universal Registration Document filed and registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 24 March 2021 under number D.21-0184, as well as the text of the 29th resolution adopted by the general meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021, are available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website:

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

CONTACT PRESSE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

Charlotte de Chavagnac : 01 57 72 11 17 - charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr        

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros Montrouge, 4 october 2021 Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros Crédit Agricole S.A., having received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...