checkAd

Dovre's Suvic has started two new major windmill park construction projects in September

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

  

Dovre Group Plc        Inside information        October 4, 2021 at 7 pm

Dovre's Suvic has started two new major windmill park construction projects in September

Suvic Oy continues its growth by starting Nuolivaara and Lappfjärd windmill park projects, which both commenced in the fall.

Nuolivaara will include constructing the foundations of 17 windmills for wpd construction Finland Oy. The Lappfjärd windmill park consists of a turn-key construction of the foundations of 31 windmills including 30 kV internal power grid for CPC Finland Oy and Prime Capital AG. Nuolivaara is located in Kemijärvi and Lappfjärd in the city of Kristiinankaupunki.

The estimated combined value of the two projects is about 18 million euros. The construction of Nuolivaara is expected to take place in 2021 and Lappfjärd for the most part in H1 of 2022.

”We are very happy for the continuation of our collaboration with CPC Finland and wpd construction Finland”, states Suvic's CEO and Chairman of the Board Ville Vesanen.

Additional information:

Suvic Oy
Ville Vesanen, CEO
Tel. +358 44 328 9928
vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi

Dovre Group Plc
Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in windmill farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design, construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s Puutinkangas windmill park (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd windmill park (Kristiinankaupunki). Suvic is building tomorrows energy.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs about 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dovre's Suvic has started two new major windmill park construction projects in September    Dovre Group Plc        Inside information        October 4, 2021 at 7 pm Dovre's Suvic has started two new major windmill park construction projects in September Suvic Oy continues its growth by starting Nuolivaara and Lappfjärd windmill park …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...