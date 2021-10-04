Dovre's Suvic has started two new major windmill park construction projects in September

Suvic Oy continues its growth by starting Nuolivaara and Lappfjärd windmill park projects, which both commenced in the fall.

Nuolivaara will include constructing the foundations of 17 windmills for wpd construction Finland Oy. The Lappfjärd windmill park consists of a turn-key construction of the foundations of 31 windmills including 30 kV internal power grid for CPC Finland Oy and Prime Capital AG. Nuolivaara is located in Kemijärvi and Lappfjärd in the city of Kristiinankaupunki.

The estimated combined value of the two projects is about 18 million euros. The construction of Nuolivaara is expected to take place in 2021 and Lappfjärd for the most part in H1 of 2022.

”We are very happy for the continuation of our collaboration with CPC Finland and wpd construction Finland”, states Suvic's CEO and Chairman of the Board Ville Vesanen.

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in windmill farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design, construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s Puutinkangas windmill park (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd windmill park (Kristiinankaupunki). Suvic is building tomorrows energy.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs about 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com