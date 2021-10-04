WISeKey and OISTE.ORG foundation Announces its Entry into the Humanitarian World of NFTs Through the TrustedNFT.IO Platform

Geneva, Zug – October 4, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, Nasdaq: WKEY / SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced that is teaming with the OISTE.ORG foundation, whose acronym is given by its original name in French, Organisation Internationale pour la Sécuritédes Transactions Electroniques, to enter the humanitarian world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through the WISeKey TrustedNFT.IO platform. OISTE holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC) and is an accredited member of the Non-Commercial Users Stakeholders Group (NCSG) of ICANN as part of the Not-for-Profit Operational Concerns (NPOC) constituency.