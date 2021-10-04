WISeKey and OISTE.ORG foundation Announces its Entry into the Humanitarian World of NFTs Through the TrustedNFT.IO Platform
Geneva, Zug – October 4, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, Nasdaq: WKEY / SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced that is teaming with the OISTE.ORG foundation, whose acronym is given by its original name in French, Organisation Internationale pour la Sécuritédes Transactions Electroniques, to enter the humanitarian world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through the WISeKey TrustedNFT.IO platform. OISTE holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC) and is an accredited member of the Non-Commercial Users Stakeholders Group (NCSG) of ICANN as part of the Not-for-Profit Operational Concerns (NPOC) constituency.
The OISTE.ORG TrustedNFT.IO platform will be used to encourage humanitarian specific causes. The OISTE Foundation supports many global organizations that focus on human rights and sustainable development projects.
Specifically, the OISTE Foundation:
- Was amongst the first civil society organizations that subscribed and endorsed the International Principles on the Application of Human Rights to Communications Surveillance back in 2013.
- Follows closely the work of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Right to Privacy and organizes a panel as a side-event of the Human Rights Council, the objective of which is to create awareness and educate human rights activists on the relevance of this emerging topic.
- Endorses the “Principles on identification for sustainable development: Toward the Digital Age“ and aligns its practices with these principles.
- Supports the initiative of the Geneva Office of the United Nations, Perception Change project, a collective effort to show the relevance and impact of the work of Geneva-based International Organizations.
- Adheres to the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence proposed by The Public Voice: https://thepublicvoice.org/ai-universal-guidelines.
- Supports the work of the UN High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation and the analysis and recommendations contained in the report: “The Age of Digital Interdependence.”
The OISTE FOUNDATION
