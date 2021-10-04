Dividend 15 Split Corp. II At-The-Market Equity Program Renewed

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (the “Company”) announces it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue shares of the Company to the public from time to time at the Company’s discretion, effective until June 7, 2023 unless terminated prior to such date by the Company. This ATM Program replaces the prior program established in May 2021 that has terminated. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 30, 2021 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).



Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 30, 2021 to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated May 6, 2021 (as amended September 27, 2021). The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $200,000,000. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.