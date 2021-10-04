CARMILA Information concerning the total number of voting rights and share, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
CARMILA (Paris:CARM)
|
Date
|
Total number of
issued shares
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*
30 September 2021
146,507,327
146,183,734
146,360,484
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €879,043,962
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005761/en/Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare