AB Science receives FDA authorization to start clinical development program of masitinib in mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS)

MCAS IS A NEW LY RECOGNIZED DISORDER, DISTINCT FROM BUT CLOSELY RELATED TO SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AND FOR WHICH THERE IS A FAR GREATER PREVELANCE IN THE GENERAL POPULATION

Paris, October 04, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that its clinical development program of masitinib in adult patients with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Investigational New Drug (IND) approval letter received from the FDA provides authority to proceed with a Phase II study (AB20006) in patients with severe mast cell activation syndrome.

Study AB20006 is titled ‘A 24-week, multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, dose-range finding phase 2 study to compare efficacy and safety of oral masitinib to placebo in treatment of patients with severe mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) or severe smoldering or indolent systemic mastocytosis (SSM/ISM) with handicap unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment’. The study will enroll 60 patients from numerous study centers. The treatment objective in severe MCAS is to reduce symptoms (pruritus, flush, depression) and improve impaired quality-of-life.

MCAS is a disease caused by inappropriate activation of mast cells, which can lead to mast cell mediator release symptoms with a severity ranging from mild to life-threatening. In this aspect, MCAS is similar to indolent and smoldering systemic mastocytosis (ISM/SSM), however, important differences exist that make MCAS a distinct entity from systemic mastocytosis. In mastocytosis, well-defined mutations result in an aberrant population of mast cells with a marked increased proliferation in tissues, whereas MCAS is driven by greater (ill-defined) mutational heterogeneity that is associated with aberrant mast cell activation but only modest increases in mast cell numbers due to reduced apoptosis [1]. Another striking difference between systemic mastocytosis and MCAS is the prevalence of these diseases. Systemic mastocytosis is considered to be a rare, orphan disease affecting about 1/100,000 people, whereas MCAS has an estimated prevalence of 1–17% of the population (i.e., at least a 1000-fold difference) [2,3].